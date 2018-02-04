Vashta Narada On Fade To Black

February 5th 2018

Galactic Art: Opening The Portals To Imagination



Vashta Narada is a lifelong consciousness explorer, ET communicator, researcher, geek, gamer and an intuitive artist. She puts great importance to subjective experiences, seeing them as a doorway to other dimensions, beings and true understanding of consciousness. At the beginning of 2015 her life took an unexpected turn, and while looking for cosmic artwork for her project she ventured into creating her own graphics and has been doing it ever since. Later that year, inspired by the Blue Avian messages, she started working with Corey Goode as one of the artists depicting his experiences for Cosmic Disclosure series on Gaia.

Vashta’s ET portraits can be seen on book covers, in documentaries about extraterrestrial contact and displayed during lectures at The Conscious Life Expo, International UFO Congress and other similar events. She has also worked with a lot of channelers to bring through visual representations of their guides.

Main focus of her work at this time is aimed at helping people establish more personal connections with the galactics. Inspiring imagination, different perspectives, creative thinking and exploration of the infinite in a grounded, practical way are her main passions in this lifetime, and many others.

Tonight we will discuss how she translates energy into visuals and her life of contact and ET communication.

Website: http://www.vashta.com

