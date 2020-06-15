Walter Cruttenden On Fade To Black

June th, 2020

Binary Research



Tonight our guest is Walter Cruttenden and we are going to discuss the latest research into our universe, the Milky Way, star systems, FRBs, exoplanets, physics, and philosophy.

Walter is the director of the Binary Research Institute, an archaeoastronomy think tank in California. He is the author of the book Lost Star of Myth and Time and the award-winning documentary The Great Year, narrated by James Earl Jones. Cruttenden’s work focuses on the astronomy of ancient cultures throughout the world and their shared belief in vast cycles of time with alternating dark and golden ages.

