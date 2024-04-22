Fade To Black - Geraldine Orozco - April 25th

April 25th, 2024

Life Force Mastery!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Geraldine Orozco is with us to talk about your Life Force and how to master it... and the connection between emotional and ancestral memory.

Geraldine Orozco is a Epigenetic Psychotherapist EPT, Clinical Hypnotherapist, C.H.T, QI Gong Instructor, Medical Pranic Healer and intuitive Life Force Cultivation Master.

She is Certified as an N.L.P. Neurolinguistics Practitioner, and is a Mindfulness-based stress reduction therapist, M.B.S.R. Geraldine has over 17 years of experience in Energy Cultivation arts with certifications of advanced Medical pranic healing at the Institute For Inner Studies.

Website: https://www.geraldineorozco.com/

