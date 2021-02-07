Giorgio Tsoukalos

February 10th, 2021

 

Ancient Aliens. Dave Schrader: The Holzer Files

 

Fade To Black - Giorgio Tsoukalos - February 10th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, we wrap TV Week on F2B with Giorgio Tsoukalos, host of Ancient Aliens on History Channel... and Dave Schrader, host of The Holzer Files on the Travel Channel.

First up tonight is Giorgio, who, for over 20 years, has been the Director of Erich von Daniken’s Center for Ancient Astronaut Research. Giorgio has starred in and appeared on The History Channel, the Travel Channel, the National Geographic Channel, the Sci-Fi Channel, Fade to Black, and many other international television and radio programs about the latest discoveries in the Ancient Astronaut field.

Dave Schrader joins us for the second half of the show tonight, and we are going to discuss the paranormal and the new season of The Holzer Files and his long running podcast, Darkness Radio.

Schrader has lived a life immersed in the paranormal, from ghostly visitations to growing up in a haunted house, Bigfoot sightings and UFO encounters... he seems to always find the right place at the right time.

Websites:
https://www.legendarytimes.com/
https://www.history.com/shows/ancient-aliens
https://www.darknessradio.com/
https://www.travelchannel.com/shows/holzer-files

 

 
Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 124 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com