Fade To Black - Grant Cameron - October 6th.

October 6th, 2021

Triangles, Aliens And Messages

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron is back to discuss his new book, co-authored with Nicole Sakach: "Triangles, Aliens, and Messages".

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/



Premium Episode Download