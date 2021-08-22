Fade To Black - Jon Sumple - Jack Roth - August 23rd.

August 23rd, 2021

Extraordinary: The Revelations

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jon Sumple and Jack Roth join us to introduce their new film: Extraordinary: The Revelations with an exclusive world premiere of the trailer... only on FADE to BLACK!

Jack Roth and Jon Sumple have been working in the paranormal realm together since 1997. In 2011, along with third "J" Jamie Sernoff, they founded j3FILMS to create engaging, entertaining and educational documentaries that challenge conventional wisdom. j3FILMS takes audiences on an emotional journey of discovery by tapping into the innate human desire to explore the unknown and asking the question What if this is all true?

Extraordinary: The Revelations explores the global history of ETs, the endgames proposed by three vastly different belief paradigms, and the experiences of retired military whistleblowers directly involved in government programs related to ET engagement and communication.

Website: https://www.j3films.com/



