Fade To Black - Prof. Avi Loeb - May 10th.

May 10th, 2021

Size of Everything

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Harvard's Prof. Avi Loeb joins us to take us to school... for a full discussion about the size and origins of everything: Our Universe, the Milky Way and Big Bang Theory.

Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology.

Professor Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University. He had been the longest serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011–2020), Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative (since 2016) and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (since 2007) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Prof. Loeb is the author of the best selling book: 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth'.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Extraterrestrial-First-Intelligent-Beyond-Earth/dp/0358278147



