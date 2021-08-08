Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - August 9th.

August 9th, 2021

Showtime: "UFO" Analysis

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan joins us for a full analysis of Showtime's new series "UFO" by JJ Abrams.

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

Website:

https://richarddolanmembers.com/



