Fade To Black - Tony Rathman - October 18th

October 18th, 2022

Halloween Special N1





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Night One of our two weeks of Halloween, Ghost Hunter Tony Rathman of EVPI joins us!

EVPI is a paranormal team located in Phoenix Arizona and has spent the last decade discovering the truths about spirits, entities, and life after death.

Their specialty lies in spirit communication through both EVP’s and ITC communication and have captured some amazing “Entity voices” through years of investigation and research through multiple forms of digital recorders, parabolic mics and multi track recorders as well as building and refining spirit boxes.

Website: https://entityvoices.com/

