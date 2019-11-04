Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

November 4th, 2019



Tonight we are going to discuss Consciousness with Jason Quitt... what is it??? From the spiritual side all the way to modern physics and science.

A graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism, Jason has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Jason is also the author and teacher of “Egyptian Postures of Power” & “The Yosef Codes” methods of personal healing and practice. As a channeller of universal and dimensional energies of healing, Jason combines these methods and modalities of energy medicine, shamanism, and dowsing to assist those on their own personal paths of healing and enlightenment.

Website: http://thecrystalsun.com/



