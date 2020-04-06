Joshua P Warren On Fade To Black

April 6th, 2020

Curiosity Shop



Tonight our guest is Joshua P Warren and we are going to do a full evening of ghosts, hauntings and the paranormal!

Joshua is an investigator who pioneers the amazing relationship between the mind, energy, matter, and strange phenomena.

The author of over 20 best-selling books, including 'Use The Force: A Jedi’s Guide to the Law of Attraction' and 'The Wishing Machine Handbook', he has appeared on numerous TV programs on History, Discovery, Nat Geo, Animal Planet, SyFy, TLC and starred on the Travel Channel series Paranormal Paparazzi.

He travels the world investigating mysterious phenomena, and made the cover of a science journal, in 2004, for lab experiments regarding energy fields in nature related to the Brown Mountain Lights.

Website: https://www.joshuapwarren.com/



