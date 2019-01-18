Fadernaut 2.5 - A New Website

Drew The Geek here. Welcome to the first website post. Some of you may have noticed an increase in weird things happeing on the site. I have been working on revamping many of the technologies you’ve been using to access the site and get your regular dose of Fade To Black. The goal is to provide a better streamlined experience, (fewer clicking to see what you want) faster load times and an enhanced archive area. I have already improved the search engine on the site to provide you with more relavant results. (Search bar on right next to first guest post)

But wait…

THERE’S MORE!!!

The new archive system (beta test on the members welcome page) will eventually be searchable and will even be able to tell you what episodes you’ve downloaded. The layout and design of the new site is going to be amazing. Don’t belive me? Well.. I’ll tell you what.. how about if you send me an e-mail letting me know your interested in seeing the new beta site. In fact, what if you were to send me suggestions on what you’d like to see and not see on the new site. [email protected]

Currently, I’m only offering previews of the new site to premium members. So if your interested in taking a peek, drop an e-mail with your username and I’ll get you set up. Anyone can send me suggestions. Oh, and these blogs, if they continue. Will also only be available to premium members.

Oh, but there’s still more.

Discord has been used for many years by the gaming community. It’s the next best replacement to skype. If your wondering why this is relavent, well, I have my own personal Discord server where I have channels just for supporting Fadernauts. So this means if you are a Discord user you can swing by and text me your issue. Here is a link to my Discord server. https://discord.gg/Ukstmcm ( You will need a free Discord account )

There is even more coming but I’ll leave those surprises for later.