Memberships And Podcasts And Fade To Black Oh My!!!



Since YouTube decided to be stupid and Jimmy is no longer able to use YouTube as a viable platform, Fadernauts have been writing to me asking about the membership’s, the podcast, and how to download archives. Today I’m going to attempt to de-mystify all this, make it a little more clear, and hopefully provide some clear answers. I always try and maintain a half-way decent FAQ page that attempts to answer some common questions about memberships and the website. You can always find that here: https://jimmychurchradio.com/faq. So if I don’t answer your question here, try there next.

How do I listen to the show?

You have an option of the live show or archives.

Live Show:

The live show will always be free and no membership will ever be needed. There is a Spreaker widget on the home page, and you can also visit Jimmy’s Spreaker page. https://www.spreaker.com/show/fade-to-black Live shows almost always broadcast Monday through Thursday at 07:00pm PST, 08:00pm MST, and 10:00pm EST. For those of you more Tech savy, there is an Alexa Spreaker app that will allow you to tune into the show through Alexa as well.

Archives:

At this time archives of the show are available two different ways and both methods require a paid membership of some kind. While this may change in the future, right now this is the only option available.

Of course, your asking, but what about that two dollar podcast Jimmy keeps talking about? I’ll get to that in just a second. Let’s first talk about the Memberships.

Fadernaut Memberships are available from Free all the way up to a package that gets you a Fadernaut Shirt and Hat. Only the paid memberships will have access to the audio archives on the site. These memberships allow you to show your support for the show and gives you access to premium archives that have been through a post-production process to improve overall quality and remove commercials. All of these archives have been made available for download so you can take them with you. (Refer to faq for issues with Apple products.) The memberships also come with some amazing customer support. (Provided by me *grin*) I always try and make sure the archives are available in two places. An archive page that contains a full list of all the archives, and beneath the post that contains information about that show and guest.

You can buy one of these fadetacunautical memberships (Fadernaut Spectacular?) here: https://jimmychurchradio.com/membership-purchase/

Just make sure you are logged into your existing account if you just want to upgrade.

Ok, and here it is, the 2.00 membership option. This option is the same one Jimmy has been offering long before we had these AWESOME Fadernaut memberships. This is offered through a third party company called LibSyn. You can find information on how to sign up here: https://jimmychurchradio.com/podcast

LibSyn offers you the option of using an App or their website to stream (not download) Fade To Black Episodes. If you have questions about the LibSyn service and if it’s compatible, you will need to contact LibSyn for any further information.

If all else fails and you are still having issues. Feel free to e-mail [email protected] Include as much information about the problem as you can in the body of the e-mail message.

I hope this clears things up.

— Drew The Geek / Membership Support – Webmaster —