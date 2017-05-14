Corey Goode On Fade To Black

May 16th 2017

On Unity And Community

Corey Goode was identified as an intuitive empath (IE) and recruited through one of the MILAB programs at the young age of six.

Goode trained and served in the MILAB program from 1976-1986/87. Toward the end of his time at MILAB he was assigned to fill an IE support role for a rotating Earth Delegate Seat (shared by secret earth government groups) in a “human-type” ET SuperFederation Council.

Goode’s IE abilities played an important role in communicating with non-terrestrial beings as part of one of the Secret Space Programs (SSP). During his 20 year service he had a variety of experiences and assignments in-

cluding the Intruder Intercept Interrogation Program, Assignment to the ASSR (Auxiliary Specialized Space Research), the SRV, (Interstellar Class Vessel) and much more. This all occurred in a “20 and Back” agreement from 1986/87-2007 with recall work continuing up to the present day.

