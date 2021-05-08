Fader Night

May Xth, 2021

Open Lines

Fade To Black - Fadernight Open Lines - May 13th

It's Fadernight!

OPEN LINES!!!

YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

Thursday on FADE to BLACK: It's Fadernight with open-lines all night long! Your calls, your conversation: UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Lost History, Pop Culture, and anything else that you wanna talk about.

Fadernight is the greatest night in all of talk radio in all of the world.

Un-censored, un-scripted, un-screened and un-filtered.

The call-in number: 747-228-2051

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

